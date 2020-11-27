Lowry: Pubs can provide a controlled environment to celebrate Christmas

A strong case has been made on behalf of publicans by Tipperary TD Michael Lowry to allow all pubs to reopen for Christmas.

Speaking in the Dáil he claimed that opening pubs would go a long way in curtailing house parties and the risk of an increase in Covid-19 cases.

An announcement on lifting level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will be made by the Taoiseach later.

Deputy Michael Lowry says having celebrations in a controlled environment would be much safer.

“We’re fooling ourselves if we believe that house parties and social gatherings will not happen over Christmas.”

“People have been through one of the toughest years in living memory. They will celebrate Christmas – they need to celebrate Christmas. Alcohol will be part of that celebration.”

“It would be much better if we celebrate Christmas in the controlled and much safer environment of a pub where the publican will ensure that the proper rules are followed and that behaviour will be monitored.”