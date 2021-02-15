Further lockdown a possibility according to Thurles TD

We have to face up to the possibility of a 4th lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic according to a Tipperary TD.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the rollout of vaccines may not happen quickly enough to ensure that restrictions can be eased in the coming months.

Speaking on Tipp Today the Thurles Independent says we need to get 80% of the population vaccinated for it to be effective.

“I see no signs at the moment of that possibility happening even though the Minister said yesterday confirmed that it would happen by September.”

“I’m hoping that he’s correct but I doubt it. In my view there’s always a possibility of a further lockdown until we get our vaccination programme up and running.”

“We don’t have any antidote to this virus – vaccinate is the way forward and our focus and our concentration should be on rolling out the vaccine to as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”