Local schools coping well with Covid cases

A Tipperary school principal has praised the advice given on how to deal with cases of Covid-19 in the school.

There have been unconfirmed reports of cases of the virus in schools right across the county.

Brendan Horan from Cahir Boys National School says they have had to deal with a number of cases prior to Halloween.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said the Public Health advice was quite direct.

“They instructed me on how to act and how to communicate with families and parents and I must say it was quite a professional set up.”

“Now there were a number of gaps and delays in communication but that’s been improved upon through the Halloween break and we’re quite hopeful that the teams which the HSE have set up since will be more efficient and more effective in their communication.”