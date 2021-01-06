Local Pharmacist urges caution before visiting shops, surgeries or hospitals

People are being reminded not to attend a pharmacy, GP or hospital if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

The same applies if you are awaiting a coronavirus test or result, or are a close contact of a confirmed case.

The message from the HSE comes as a number of pharmacist’s in the Premier County have reported instances of people turning up with Covid like symptoms.

Jimmy O’Sullivan from O’Sullivan’s pharmacy in Fethard says people should err on the side of caution.

“It’s very difficult for people to distinguish whether they have Covid or just a regular winter flu or heavy cold.”

“That is the dilemma for people. Really at this stage we are at the apex of the whole situation now. Anyone who has any flu symptoms they have to assume that they have Covid.”