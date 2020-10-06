Local pharmacist says we have to get back to the basics to tackle Covid

A Tipperary pharmacist is encouraging people to keep engaging with the basic public health advice as we prepare to enter Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.

Jimmy O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Fethard thinks a degree of complacency has crept in with some people beginning to reengage in pre-Covid behaviour.

He believes that Level 3 will be sufficient if people do the right things with social distancing, hand washing and face masks.

Jimmy told Tipp Today earlier that he’s hopeful NPHET’s advice will stir people back into action.

“Really people were just doing what they were always doing and I think that’s why NPHET were recommending 5 because they needed people to get a kick in the backside and make us all cop on.”

“Even myself I can see we did the lockdown and we came out of it and then you say look we’re fine. But really you have to be on your guard all the time and it is very difficult on people to do that.”