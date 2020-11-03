Local gun club disappointed at delay in pheasant season

A Tipperary gun club has become the latest group to voice its frustration at Covid-19 restrictions.

The pheasant hunting season runs from November 1st until the end of January, but it is not allowed to take place for the time being due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Local Gardaí informed Tipp FM over the weekend that only the shooting of vermin for agricultural purposes is seen as an essential activity at this time.

However, Tom Dignam from Ballyneale Gun Club believes that members can safely hunt pheasants within current travel and social distancing rules.

“Last year I shot two pheasants over the three months. Its just to see the dogs hunting.”

“On the Garda website the way they have it we’re all going off with about 30 in the group. We don’t do that – the Ballyneale Gun Club you hunt in pairs with one at either side of the ditch. I hunt on my own.”