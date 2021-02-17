Local GP says people can expect Covid vaccinations to happen at weekends or evenings

A Tipperary GP says there is still a problem with the supply of Covid-19 vaccine but is confident that it will improve soon.

The rollout of the jab to nursing home residents in Tipperary is all but complete with GPs now beginning to vaccinate their more elderly patients.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Nenagh based Dr Pat Harrold said the rollout will improve.

“So the best thing you can do is if you’re 85 make sure we have your phone number, make sure we have your PPS number – and if you have a Medical Card with any GP they will have the PPS number.”

“It sounds a bit mean but don’t call us – we’ll call you. We’ll give you a time and a date – it might be a Saturday, it might be a Sunday. It might actually be 7 or 8 o’clock in the evening because don’t forget we have to do the ordinary work as well.”

“The motto that we have for this is nobody gets left behind.”