Local GP concerned that community spirit is flagging as Covid figures rise

A Tipperary GP says people are becoming demoralised as the number of Covid-19 cases steadily increases.

Nenagh based Dr Pat Harrold says we need to starting working together in a bid to tackle the pandemic.

“I think there’s a huge lack of community spirit – I mean we’re going in a curve where we’re back where we were in March. In March everybody was really trying hard and we were all ‘in this together’. Now I think it’s getting fragmented.”

“The important thing is not to be pitting each other against each other. There’s more at stake now than Covid here. People’s mental health and stress and all the other things – the hospitals, the waiting list, the schools, the education. The whole thing is looking in jeopardy.”