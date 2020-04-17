Local effort to honour healthcare staff a great success

Over 160 staff at two Tipperary hospitals received food this week as part of a local fundraising drive to support frontline workers.

‘Feed Tipps Heroes’ on the GoFundMe page has received almost €2,300 so far, and is making a weekly drop off of lunch to workers at South Tipp General in Clonmel and Nenagh General.

Organiser Helen Shanahan says they should be able to run the initiative for a further six weeks.

“We had an excellent response from all of the front line staff in both hospitals who were really touched that people went to the trouble of donating and recognising the work that they do in this very difficult time.”

“We would also now that we’ve raised so much money look at rolling it out beyond the hospitals – so possibly to primary care centres or if anyone is listening