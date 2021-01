Tipperary’s Covid-19 incidence rate over the last fortnight remains the second lowest in the country, but it has risen further to 288 cases per 100,000 people.

Six more Covid-19 deaths and a record 6,110 new cases were announced last night, 44 of which were in Tipperary.

3,665 of the new cases were reported in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, and 234 in Limerick.

The national incidence rate now stands at 582 cases per 100,000 people, with Monaghan and Louth now recording figures above 1,000.