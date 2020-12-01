Local companies relieved to be back trading

Many businesses across Tipperary are welcoming back customers again after Level 5 restrictions came to an end at midnight.

Shops, as well as gyms and hairdressers, have reopened their doors this morning for the first time in six weeks, ahead of the busy Christmas season.

It’s part of a gradual easing of restrictions which will see restaurants open on Friday, and limited home visits permitted again on December 18th.

Owner of Brush n Blush salon in Ballina, Bernie Hurley, was one of those to welcome back customers this morning.

She says that she’s almost booked out until Christmas Eve already.

“I think at this stage a lot of people have adjusted to the regulations. It’s just something we’re going to have to learn to live with.”

“These things are there for our protection – people have been very good. They know you’ve got to wear your mask and you’ve got to stay seated.”

Gyms in Tipperary were among the first to reopen today, with many welcoming back members at the crack of dawn.

AJ Cronin is owner of Strength and Fitness in Carrick-on-Suir, and he says it felt like Christmas morning.

“We’re keeping all our stations cleaned down and social distancing in place. There are sanitisers and cleaning products at every machine so we’re just keeping everything above board.”

“We’re keeping it to about ten roughly with bookings and everything and a few walk-ins but we’d never have more than that.”