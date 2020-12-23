Local businesses critical of Government handling of lockdown announcement

A Tipperary hair salon owner is among the many criticising the Government for the timing of the announcement that we are moving to Level 5 Covid restrictions.

From 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon restaurants, gastro-pubs and hairdressers will have to close their doors.

The government has said it will review the situation on January 12th.

Riona Linnane of Rouge Hair Salon in Clonmel says yesterday’s announcement adds to an already stressful time.

“It’s not something that you just make up overnight. A little bit more notice would have been great rather than creating more hysteria and more anxiety that Christmas brings a lot of people anyway.”

“I just feel it’s definitely heightened people’s anxiety and depression.”

“It’s just the uncertainty of it all – we don’t have a timeframe realistically.”

Riona says it was tough having to tell staff that from Christmas Eve she doesn’t know when they will have work again.