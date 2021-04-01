Local business says deeming children’s shoes as essential makes sense

There’s been a broad welcome in Tipperary for the Government’s decision to classify children’s shoes as essential items.

Many parents had been highlighting the fact that they could not get their children measured properly for new footwear under the current Covid restrictions.

However the Government has had a change of heart with shoe shops allowed to provide a fitting service by appointment.

Speaking on Tipp Today Seamus Campbell of Meany’s Shoes in Carrick on Suir said the decision makes sense but it may take a few days for shops to prepare for in-store selling.

“We always felt what wasn’t necessarily essential on the 1st of January by the 1st of April it is essential and children’s feet grow at such a fast rate especially in the early years that it is essential that they have proper fitting shoes.”

“We’re delighted with the news – its just up to us now to knuckle down and get the place ready. Obviously buildings have been sitting basically idle for the last three months.”