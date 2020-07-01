Local authority Covid-19 innovations highlighted on ‘Your Council Day’

The innovative work carried out by Tipperary County Council and other local authorities across the country during the Covid-19 crisis is being highlighted today.

As part of Your Council Day the council’s twitter page will showcase numerous heroes who have made a difference in supporting their communities through the vital work carried out by councils during lockdown.

Local authorities will also provide a ‘behind the scenes’ look at a typical day in the council and highlight all the services councils and their dedicated employees provide.

Joe MacGrath is CEO of Tipperary County Council.

“We’re taking the opportunity today with our colleagues right across the country to highlight some of the good work that’s being done by the council, by communities and others particularly focusing on the crisis and pandemic.”

“And I suppose while July 29th seems like ‘open day’ we’re still very much in that situation. People can follow us throughout the day on our twitter page – @TipperaryCoCo – or #YourCouncilDay to see what’s happening in Tipperary during the course of the day.”