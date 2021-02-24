Limited number of students to return to class in Tipperary next week

At Primary level Junior & Senior Infants together with 1st & 2nd classes will return on Monday.

Leaving Cert students will also return to the normal classroom setting next week.

Principal of Nenagh College Damien Kennedy says the initial return at second level will be fairly straight forward.

“That doesn’t raise any real capacity issues or any health and safety issues because social distancing and that would be very easy.”

“From the 15th of March then it’s predicted that 5th Year students will be returning and after April that 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Year students will be returning.”

“The schools will have the same safeguards in place for students that they had pre-Christmas with the social distancing and the hand sanitising and mask wearing and all that.”

“So from a public health point of view and from a transmission point of view we are where we were before Christmas.”