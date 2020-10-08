Latest tests at ABP Nenagh show no cases of coronavirus

Meat processor ABP says there have been six positive Covid-19 cases among its Nenagh workforce out of a total of 1,000 tests since the start of last month.

The company has issued an update to Tipp FM, as Covid-19 case totals rise across the country.

ABP state that their 330 staff in Nenagh have been tested three times since September 2nd.

That totals almost 1,000 tests with six returning positive – a positivity rate of less than one percent.

ABP also states that no positive results were confirmed following the latest round of testing carried out last Friday.

The company states that they’ve introduced a range of industry-leading protection measures since March, which include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks and staggered break times.