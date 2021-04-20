Kelly: vaccinator recruitment still an issue

Labour Leader Alan Kelly says that problems with the recruitment of Covid-19 vaccinators still persist despite the imminent opening of north Tipperary’s vaccination clinic.

The Tipperary TD is praising the layout of the centre at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, which could be opened by the HSE as early as Thursday.

However, the slow pace of vaccinator recruitment has been raised recently as an issue of concern by many politicians including deputy Kelly.

He says that while the situation has improved slightly, he remains concerned about how stretched resources will be when vaccine supply increases.

“The levels to which people had to go to in order to become vaccinators were ridiculous. I know of people who were qualified Paramedics who literally took months to become vaccinators.”

“I know of an individual who actually ran a public hospital for many years and who is not long retired from the HSE – it took months for him to become a vaccinator.”

“These were ridiculous situations where they were looking for Junior Certs and Leaving Certs.”