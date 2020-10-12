Kelly says mixed messages from government on Covid-19 are not helping

Labour leader Alan Kelly says contradictory messaging from government ministers is only causing confusion.

Yesterday Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted the current level three restrictions could work to stop the spread of the virus.

His remarks followed a suggestion from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that a short and strict “circuit breaker” lockdown was being considered.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says the government’s internal divisions are getting in the way of clear communications.

“I think a lot of the messaging, the leaking, the commentary in the media from various different ministers – off the record and all this – its all causing great confusion.”

“This isn’t normal politics – this isn’t a normal time for our country. Really we need people – particularly in government – to behave responsibly.”