Kelly: Elderly shouldn’t suffer during lockdown

The Labour leader says we’re heading for a Level 4 ‘plus’ lockdown.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says he’s had discussions over the weekend with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the new restrictions about to be brought in.

Speaking on Tipp Today he stressed the importance of changing the way we treat the elderly and those living alone.

“We cannot do what we did before – it’s not humane, it’s not appropriate.”

“We’ve been advocating the New Zealand bubbles model whereby you have family units – and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a family unit because some people live on their own.”

400,000 people live on their own in Ireland and 200,000 lone parents. So you cannot have a situation whereby people are isolated – that is worse than Covid. So we need situations where family units and/or neighbours become bubbles for the duration of the phase we’re going through.”

Alan Kelly is urging the government to introduce increased Covid restrictions in two phases.

The Portroe native feels it should be eased for Christmas.

“For starters I think we need to give people hope – I said last week that we need to allow people to have some form of Christmas.”

“I’ve been saying for a long period of time that we should do it in two blocks – we should do something and then open up a little bit for Christmas and then in the New Year aim for Patrick’s weekend.