Kelly calls for Covid checks near the border

A buffer zone along the border could be used to stop the spread of Covid-19 between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The Independent Scientific Advocacy Group, which has been advocating for a zero-Covid strategy has written to the Government with a number of solutions, after the Taoiseach said the country isn’t in a position to seal the border.

A “red zone” in border areas with high levels of infection would be surrounded by a “buffer zone” between ten and thirty kilometres wide, with graduated travel restrictions.

The Labour Leader wants a national aggressive suppression strategy brought in, including mandatory quarantine at airports for inward travel.

Tipperary Deputy Alan Kelly says checks should be put in place within 5 kilometres of the border to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We need to ensure that we have some permanent and some temporary checks 5 kilometres inside the border with Northern Ireland as regards people who should not be travelling between jurisdictions because of the limitations that have been put out there.”