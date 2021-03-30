Kelly: Beacon Hospital review not sufficient

The Beacon Hospital in Dublin is to carry out an independent review into the controversy over Covid-19 vaccines.

It’s after the hospital gave injections to teachers from a private school in Bray, Co Wicklow, last week.

The hospital’s board says it ‘unreservedly apologises’ and will take whatever action is necessary after the review is complete.

Labour leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says the independent analysis isn’t enough.

“This is just a proposition that has been put forward in order to buy time and hope that the controversy will just blow over. This has no credibility as far as I’m concerned or the public is concerned.”

“The reaction to this is one of people just laughing because they feel that what the board is doing here is just trying to drag this out so that people will move on.”