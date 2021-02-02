Increase in Tipp PUP claimants

Just under 13,000 people in Tipperary will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today, according to latest figures.

It’s a rise of 191 on last week’s total in Tipperary as the country’s economy continues to experience the drawbacks of the Level 5 restrictions.

193 people in the county will receive the PUP for the last time today after closing their claim for the emergency payment in the last week.

Over €144 million will be paid out to almost 480,000 people – a quarter of whom work in the accommodation and food sectors.