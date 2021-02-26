Increase in Tipp Covid cases

Covid-19 infection rates in Tipperary have shown some increases according to the latest fortnightly figures for each Local Electoral Area.

The Carrick-on-Suir area now has the highest rate in the county at 293 cases per 100,000 people, after 57 new cases were reported there in the 14 days until Monday midnight.

During the same period, Newport’s infection rate has risen to 251 cases per 100,000 people after 41 new cases.

On the other end of the list, the Thurles Local Electoral Area has the lowest 14-day rate in the county at 88, after 17 new cases in the fortnight.

Full details can be found on the Tipp FM website.

Carrick-on-Suir (Local Electoral Area): 57 (new cases) / 293 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 41 / 251

Nenagh: 42 / 196

Clonmel: 47 / 193

Cahir: 28 / 190

Cashel-Tipperary: 45 / 164

Roscrea/Templemore: 23 / 139

Thurles: 17 / 88