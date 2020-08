The HSE is reporting a “significantly higher” number of referrals for Covid-19 testing to its centre in north Tipperary.

In a statement to Tipp FM News, HSE Mid West say that 95 people were referred by GPs for testing at the Derg Centre on Tuesday alone.

The HSE is continuing to urge anybody with Covid-19 symptoms to consult with their GP as soon as possible.

548 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tipperary since the start of the pandemic.