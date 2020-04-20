Increase in coronavirus clusters in Mid-West

The number of clusters of Covid-19 cases in nursing homes in the mid-west has risen to seven.

Official stats, which are latest as of Friday night, show 169 clusters in nursing homes across the country, including seven in the region that takes in north Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

There remain two clusters in nursing homes in the south east, which includes south Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford.

The vast majority of nursing home clusters are in the east region, with 88 in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.