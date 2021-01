More than 60,000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic over the past two weeks – more cases than in the first eight months of the pandemic here.

The estimated national 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now at 1,291 cases per 100,000 people.

Another 239 cases were recorded in Tipperary yesterday bringing the 14 day incidence rate here to 775.3 per 100,000.

On New Year’s Day the 14-day incidence rate in Tipp was 138.5 which at the time was the lowest in the country.