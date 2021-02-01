HSE and UHL group accused of failing staff at Nenagh hospital

Local TD Michael Lowry has described the situation at Nenagh Hospital as ‘extremely serious’.

All outpatient activity in the hospital has been temporarily halted as a significant number of staff are out on Covid-related leave.

Approximately half the staff there are yet to be vaccinated, despite the Covid situation being described as “rampant” in the hospital.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Deputy Lowry said staff feel they have been let down.

“Covid is rampant right across the hospital among staff and patients.”

“Several staff have been in contact with me over the last number of days.”

“The staff are terrified – many are at breaking point. They’re stressed, they’re upset – they feel let down and forgotten.”

“The UHL group management and the HSE have failed their staff in Nenagh.”