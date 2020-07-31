HSE spend millions on pandemic accommodation

The state has spent millions of Euro on hotels and other accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of Tipperary centres are included although the money spent in the Premier County is low compared with other locations.

Just over €15,800 has been spent in Tipperary with €2,150 at The Cowhouse in Ballyneale near Carrick on Suir, €2,485 for holiday homes adjacent to the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh and €11,167 for chalets and rooms at Hotel Minella in Clonmel.

The highest spend by the state up to July 15th was nearly €300,000 for rooms at the Kingsley Hotel in Cork with another €292,000 at Dublin’s Maldron Hotel.

Some of the accommodation was intended for use as self-isolation facilities.

The figures were revealed following parliamentary questions from Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.