HSE Mid-West urge people to continue playing their part in tackling virus

Public health officials in the mid-west say they’re seeing evidence of Covid fatigue, but are urging people to stay the course.

Public Health Mid-West is praising the public for its efforts in suppressing the virus so far, and say there are encouraging signs in key infection metrics.

Director of Public Health Mid-West, Dr Mai Mannix, is warning however that “we are now at a critical time of the pandemic where we have an opportunity to suppress this virus while allowing our most vulnerable get vaccinated.”

2,326 Covid-19 cases have been detected in north Tipperary during the pandemic, with the majority of those since Christmas.