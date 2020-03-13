After hours GP service take on additional staff

Shannondoc is reassuring the public that it is open for business and able to handle regular medical concerns.

The out-of-hours GP service for the Mid-West region, incorporating north Tipperary, has recruited additional staff, including nurses, to deal with a slightly increased demand in recent days.

Shannondoc cannot test for COVID-19 however, and anybody with concerns about the Coronavirus is encouraged to contact the HSE helpline on 1850 241850 from 8am to 8pm.

Dr Pat Morrissey is Chair of the Shannondoc board.