Hospital Group deny newspaper claims that surgery is cancelled

UHL has denied that elective surgery has been cancelled at the hospital.

It’s issued a statement after The Sunday Business Post yesterday reported that scheduled elective surgery and non-urgent procedures at University Hospital Limerick were being reduced.

The article said the move was being taken to prepare for an anticipated increase in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement to Tipp FM the UL Hospitals Group say they were not asked for comment by the newspaper prior to the article being published.

UHL says there was a deferral of some surgeries for a few days earlier this month which had nothing to do with Covid.

A spokesman for the UL Hospitals Group says elective surgery in UHL is back to normal – or at least new normal – since last week.

The statement went on to say that hopefully it stays that way but lots of hospitals are expecting a very busy winter and cutting back on elective activity is an option they may be forced to use again over the coming months.