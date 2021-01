The number of patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick has decreased by almost a quarter in recent days.

Latest figures show 112 patients with the virus at UHL, a drop of 36 on the total 24 hours previously.

However, the number of people in intensive care in Dooradoyle remains high with 19 people receiving critical care.

There are 37 people hospitalised with the virus at South Tipp General in Clonmel, including five people in intensive care.