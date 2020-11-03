Holohan plays down easing Covid-19 restrictions

The Chief Medical Officer says he doesn’t anticipate any easing of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions earlier than planned.

767 new cases were recorded yesterday including 16 in Tipperary

There’s been a fall in the number of new cases in most parts of the country, with the 14-day incidence now estimated to be at 248 per 100-thousand with Tipperary at 130.4.

But health officials have raised concerns over the “stubbornly” high levels of Covid-19 in Dublin.

Dr Tony Holohan doesn’t think lifting some lockdown measures before December 1st is currently an option.