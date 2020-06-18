Harris gives reassurance on future of Carrick on Suir hospital

The Health Minister has told the Dáil that St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick-on-Suir will return to its original use.

While not offering a timeline during a response to Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, Simon Harris said it would return to providing convalescent, respite and palliative care.

Speculation had built in recent months about the future of the facility, which is currently designated as a step-down facility for Covid-19 patients.

Minister Harris had this to say about the future of the hospital.

“In relation to St Brigid’s in Carrick on Suir it will return to its previous use – the timing of that obviously is in the context of the HSE’s view in relation to the Covid situation.”