Hair salons trying to cope with customers numbers ahead of lockdown

A local salon owner says it’s hugely disappointing to have to close down again.

Riona Linane from Rouge Hair and Beauty in Clonmel says she and her staff will now be working possibly up to midnight tomorrow to try and get as many customers as possible sorted before lockdown.

“I didn’t think we’d be back here. As a small business it is kind of defeating in a way – we did everything right. We didn’t double book, we didn’t over pack the salon, we took a hit with less custom basically.”

“But here we are again and we’re just going to have to batten down the hatches. We have today and tomorrow which is good – we were in until 10pm last night.”