Grants available for Tipp businesses to cater for outdoor dining

There are calls for a common sense approach to the reopening of outdoor dining in Tipperary.

Grants of up to €4,000 will be available to businesses to assist with the cost of items such as outdoor heaters or furniture for when restrictions are eased.

Cashel based Councillor Declan Burgess says each individual premises should be taken on its own merits rather than having a one-size-fits-all system.

“I hope when the hospitality sector is allowed back that we won’t just see a blanket lets say 15 outside because some premises can hold a lot more in a safer capacity.”

“I don’t think a blanket limit on people should be applied – we need to look at it across the board. There are different needs out there.”