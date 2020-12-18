Government urged to outline definite Covid restrictions for Christmas period

Labour leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says the cabinet has to meet as a matter of urgency.

He says many people and businesses are being left in limbo heading into Christmas and the New Year.

NPHET wants the government to close restaurants and gastropubs for New Year in response to increasing rates of Covid-19 and to limit household visits.

Deputy Kelly says there needs to be certainty in relation to whether or not the Government is going to take this advice.

“If they’re going to change what people can do up until the 6th of January people need to plan.”

“One example that really does bother me is there are a number of healthcare workers who have changed their shifts and schedules to allow those who have young children to be at home for Christmas.”

“They will then take time over the New Year period – so now they’re caught because if they’re going to change county travel and not allow it by New Years they’re probably not going to be able to travel to see their parents in many cases.”