Government needs to help Tipp businesses recovering from pandemic

The new Cathaoirleach of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District says our recovery from the impact of Covid-19 is dependent on Government funding.

Independent representative Kevin O’Meara says businesses across the county are struggling due to the pandemic which saw many of them closed for a number of months.

The Mullinahone based Councillor says each and every one of us has a role to play but says Tipperary County Council will need support from central government.

“First of all we all have personal responsibility in how we behave to make sure this virus doesn’t come at us heavily again.”

“In how we recover from it – I think the County Council are doing a good job at the moment in helping businesses to restart. Maybe they could do more but they probably need central government funding to even go as far as waiving commercial rates for the rest of the calendar year.”

“But the new government would need to support that initiative.”