Gardaí urging people to adhere to restrictions over St Patrick’s Day

A major Garda operation is under way across the country to ensure people adhere to Covid-19 restrictions this St Patrick’s Day.

More than 2,500 Gardaí will be on duty nationwide to prevent large gatherings, non-essential travel and house parties.

Public order units have been deployed to various parts of Dublin – where anti-lockdown protests are expected – along with the air, dog and mounted units.

Garda checkpoints will be in place at many of Tipperary’s most popular amenities today to ensure Level 5 restrictions are being followed.

Almost 300 Fixed Penalty Notices have been handed out in Tipperary in recent months to those breaking the Level 5 restrictions.

Nenagh Superintendent Eddie Golden is urging the public to celebrate the day safely.

“The best thing you can do this St Patrick’s Day is to stay at home and make sure that you are keeping the people that you know and love safe.”

“An Garda Siochana will be mounting a series of checkpoints focusing on essential travel. We’ll also be patrolling the public amenities and looking at road safety activity. Historically speaking over the next two days we have had a number of fatal and serious traffic collisions over the last few years.”