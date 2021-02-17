Gardaí mount up to 700 Covid checkpoints in Tipp each week

Gardaí in the Tipperary Division have issued over 150 fines to people who have gone beyond the 5 kilometre Covid limit.

However according to the Chief Superintendent for the county the vast majority of people are complying with the regulations.

Derek Smart says many of those receiving fines were people travelling through the county.

“We organise up to 700 checkpoints which are scheduled right across the Division on a weekly basis.”

“Unfortunately there have been 156 fixed penalty notices issued to people who have been travelling outside their 5 kilometre zone without any specific reason for that and in a lot of instances they’re not even from Tipperary – they may be just travelling through the county going from A to B.”