Frustration in Carrick over lack of openness on Covid school outbreak

There are calls for the HSE to be more open and transparent when it comes to clusters of Covid cases.

This is in response to the panic that was created in Carrick on Suir yesterday, after a school closure resulted in widespread rumour and speculation.

The Presentation primary school, which has over 300 pupils, told parents on Monday morning it was suspending its classes with immediate effect.

It is now waiting for public health specialists to carry out a full risk assessment before deciding on when to reopen.

It is understood there were two confirmed cases at the school, and the closure was a “precautionary” measure.

The news of the school closure led to widespread panic in the town and rumours of further school and creche closures which were unfounded.

The HSE refused to comment on the cases when contacted by Tipp FM, while the school itself did not reply to questions posed by our news team.

Speaking to Tipp FM this morning, local Sinn Fein Councillor David Dunne said the HSE should have issued a statement to dispel concerns.

“Speculation was rife – there was lots of things being said. That’s when the HSE should have stepped in and made a statement. Ronan Glynn (Deputy Chief Medical Officer) made a statement yesterday and he was able to name specific communities and everything so I couldn’t see why it would have been any different to put people’s minds at ease.”

He also confirmed that there is a cluster at Bridgewater House, but the number of cases are very small and it is in hand

“There are a couple of families that got diagnosed with Covid but in the Direct Provision centre what happens is if there is a case everybody gets tested. So when you test everybody you’re going to take up a number of asymptomatic people. My understanding is that’s what’s after happening but I believe the numbers are low.”

“I want to stress that point because there were a lot of rumours around – under no circumstances do I want anyone blaming people from the Direct Provision centre.”