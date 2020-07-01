Dunne critical of double standards

A Tipperary Sinn Féin Councillor claims that political point scoring is taking place regarding complaints about the funeral of IRA figure Bobby Storey.

A maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral under Northern Ireland’s COVID restrictions – but hundreds of people lined the streets of Belfast without social distancing in many cases.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald attended with other members of party leadership, and it’s attracted some criticism from opposition leaders such as Arlene Foster.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor David Dunne believes there’s hypocrisy in some comments surrounding the issue.

“I only buried my uncle recently and there was only 30 of us allowed into the church – I had to stand in the car park for the funeral mass.”

“A few days beforehand the Garda funeral was on and I counted over 100 in the church – so when you say one law for one….”

“The problem here today is people are trying to make political points – to me there’s a lot grieving families and this is no an issue that political points should be scored on.”