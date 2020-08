There’s been another decrease in the number of Tipperary people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

7,600 are now getting the payment – down from 8,000 last week – and down from 18,800 back in May.

As of this week, another 200 Tipperary people closed their PUP accounts, with 300 closing them last week.

Nationally, more than €84 million in payments will be made.