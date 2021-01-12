Dr Ryan: Not restricting off licence opening hours a mistake

A Nenagh-based endocrinologist believes the Government will look back with regret at the lack of effort made to curb off-licence opening hours during the pandemic.

Dr Mary Ryan is reiterating her frustration that restrictions have not been put on such businesses, with a view to stopping some social gatherings taking place.

Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that the level of socialising by some of the population over Christmas was as if there was no pandemic at all.

Dr Ryan believes the Government will regret giving people such an unrestricted right to drink, when reflecting on the pandemic.

“As a medical health expert they’re appealing to people to eat healthily, drink appropriately and not to drink excessively.”

“And what they have done is not cut the hours of the off licence – I think that is very wrong and sending the wrong message out there.”