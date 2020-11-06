Dr Pat Harrold cautions against complacency

The appetite isn’t there for another Covid-19 lockdown according to a local GP.

The current Level 5 restrictions appear to be working with the average daily case number has halved over the last two weeks.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 202 per 100 thousand people – however the Tipperary rate has risen to just over 132.

Nenagh practitioner Dr Pat Harold says we need to make sure Covid-19 doesn’t get a fresh hold when restrictions are eased.

“People are very tired and they’re very fed-up and that’s extremely understandable.”

“There’s just a couple of things to guard against – one is complacency to be honest. People just say ‘Ah sure it’s not around anymore.” The other is to keep wearing the masks.”

“Another there’s a big thing about people not showing up for their tests or if they’re advised to stay at home and get a test they’re not getting one.”

“So if we just keep the heads down and tough it out – but we are going in the right direction.”