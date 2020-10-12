Dr Harrold: Trick or treat should be put on hold

A prominent Tipperary GP has added his voice to calls for children not to take part in the traditional Trick or Treating this Halloween.

The comments from Dr Pat Harrold come in the wake of a plea from Minister Simon Harris that young children don’t go door-to-door this year in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking on Tipp Today Dr Harrold said while Halloween is a fun time for children this year has to be different.

“It’ll probably go back to more what was around when we were young – it’ll probably be smaller.”

“The dressing up should by all means be encouraged and maybe watch them at home. For the small ones running around in the dark can still be done.”

“It’s just going to peoples homes and you know if you’re an elderly person the last thing you want is a load of kids banging on the door and coming up to the door.”