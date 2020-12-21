Dr Harrold: Keep your guard up in relation to Covid

Nenagh GP Dr Pat Harrold is urging people to continue following public health advice over the Christmas period to contain the spread of the virus.

A new faster-spreading strain of the virus has led to harsh lockdowns in the south east of England, with a 48 hour travel ban in place for flights from Britain.

The Government has signalled that this is likely to be extended.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Dr Pat Harrold said we need to keep doing our utmost to protect the most vulnerable this Christmas.

“A lot of the science is known now and what to do but all we can do is look at our own individual thing and keep contacts down to an absolute minimum.”

“Get good at the ‘Zooms’ and good at the phone calls and reach out to people -there’s a lot you can do that way.”

“A lot of people don’t want to be bothered – they’ve been in lockdown for months and if they saw someone from London coming up the driveway – most people might prefer if you stayed at home.”