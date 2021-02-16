Decrease in Covid cases at UHL

The number of people with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick continues to drop, but it is staying at a more consistent level at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The Clonmel facility is treating 33 patients with the virus at the moment, including five in intensive care, while UHL is treating 32 patients including eight in intensive care.

UHL is continuing to experience severe overcrowding with 50 people there on hospital trolleys today – well over a quarter of the national total of 180.

Nationally, Covid-19 hospitalisations are continuing to decrease with 861 people in hospitals according to latest figures.