Cups Against Cancer fundraiser takes a different course this year

People across Tipperary are being asked to do their bit for the Cups Against Breast Cancer fundraiser.

Like many other charity fundraising events it has been impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Collette Alley from Dundrum was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2018.

Speaking on Tipp today she said there are many ways to play your part in the in the annual Cups Against Cancer event this year.

“Due to Covid this year they’re going to hold virtual coffee mornings and you can register online for those on the cancer.ie website and they’ll give you lots of hints and tips and ideas for planning your coffee morning.”

“You can buy a box of Pink Ribbons or you can sell them yourself. You can schools or clubs involved in raising money.”

“This year its just vital for them and its very difficult for them to raise the money that they need.”