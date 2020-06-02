CSO reveal Covid-19 fatalities for Tipperary

It seems four is the maximum number of COVID-19 deaths there have been per week in Tipperary since the pandemic began.

The CSO has published weekly figures from the end of March up to Friday the 22nd of May.

For seven weeks, from April up until at least the 15th of May, there were between 1 and 4 coronavirus deaths in the Premier County each week.

That means there were at least 7 deaths in that timeframe and 28 at most.

Of all the counties, Dublin was by far the worst affected with 128 deaths in one week in April.